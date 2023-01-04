Although much scaled down, the celebrations nevertheless brightened up the city and provided the kind of entertainment we were accustomed to before Covid reared its ugly head.

However, an investigation is currently underway in the City Chambers regarding why and when the original contract to produce the event was ripped up and why and when the new contract was awarded.

There is no doubt that the city council was deprived of a significant capital receipt due to the original contract being abandoned. Who was responsible for this? When was it known and what discussions (if any) took place between the outgoing and incoming contractors before the original contract was consigned to the dustbin? These questions should all be considered when determining the truth surrounding the situation.

The city council lost out on much needed money which, at this time of severe financial constraints could have been put to good use. So, those responsible for the negotiations may have some difficult questions to answer. No doubt it will all come out in the wash.

In the meantime, I was happy to see Council Leader Cammy Day calling for the restoration of the Torchlight Procession and The Loony Dook in future celebrations. He said he would like to see the events back given the demand for them, which is being met with a commitment to try and make them happen. He would like to see the festival get bigger and better in future, with events in different locations.

They both proved to be popular events, and would no doubt be welcomed by young and old alike, although I am far more likely to participate in the former rather than the latter.