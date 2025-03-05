Edinburgh’s magnificent parks add to the quality of life in the city - Steve Cardownie

Inverleith Park is a great place to visit when the sun is shining. A great spot to pitch up for a picnic is beside the pond.

When I was a councillor up the road in the High Street one of my remits was parks and open spaces, which is one of the reasons I was interested in the article in yesterday’s paper about the new drive to improve Craigmillar’s town centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In it, former City Council leader, Donald Anderson, the new chairman of the community enterprise, Create, said that “ Craigmillar already has access to 350 acres of the best parkland in Scotland,” which is a point well-made and often overlooked.

As the crocuses bloom in our city parks, heralding the impending arrival of spring, it is worth remembering that Edinburgh is blessed with an abundance of parks and open spaces for citizens and visitors alike to enjoy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With over 140 parks and open spaces making up 49 per cent of the city’s total area, it is little wonder that Edinburgh is one of the greenest cities in the UK.

A few will get a mention here. The first is Leith Links. Known for being the true “home of golf” when it used to cover a wider area, extending north as far as the Firth of Forth shoreline, peppered with sand dunes, it was the first golf links.

There is a commemorative cairn proclaiming that golf was first played there and also a statue of John Rattray, the Edinburgh surgeon, who is credited with winning the first golf competition over the links, organised by The Gentleman Golfers of Leith (later renamed The Company of Gentlemen Golfers) under the 13 original rules of golf, which were also drafted in Leith.

The Meadows are hugely popular, and scores of people can regularly be seen playing cricket, football, tennis and enjoying the kids“magnet” playground at the north end of the park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It hosts events throughout the year the highlight of which is The Meadows Festival, which will celebrate its 50th anniversary on 7 and 8 of June this year.

Inverleith (in Gaelic “Inbhir Lite” meaning the “Mouth of Leith”) boasts another hugely popular park.

Just across the road from the Royal Botanic Garden, games of rugby, cricket, basketball, tennis and French boules are regularly played in the park.

Constructed in the 1890’s and covering 7500 square metres, the model boating pond is home to the Edinburgh Model Boat Club whose members can be seen sailing their craft come hail or shine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nestling between Portobello and Duddingston is Figgate Park. At almost one kilometre long it is home to a diverse range of wildlife, due to its areas of woodland, pond, burn, hedge and meadow.

A hidden jewel, a slow stroll through the park is recommended and provides a welcome antidote to city life.

For those that prefer something a little more demanding there is always Arthur’s Seat. A trek to the summit at 251 metres offers a panoramic view of the city but a walk around its perimeter is also rewarding particularly when above Duddingston Loch.

As I write this the weather has taken a slight turn for the worse but parkgoers are, in the main, hardy souls and are unlikely to be deterred by a wee spot of rain or a stiff breeze.

Our magnificent parks are readily accessible and on our doorstep, they are free and lift the spirits after taking what life has thrown at us – which cannot be bad!