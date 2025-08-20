Edinburgh’s mixed tenure service is transforming lives - Lezley Marion Cameronn

City of Edinburgh Council’s housing, homelessness and fair work convener, Lezley Marion Cameron

Across Edinburgh, hundreds of residents are seeing improvements to their homes and neighbourhoods, thanks to the Council’s Mixed Tenure Improvement Service (MTIS).

Launched in Wester Hailes in 2021, the initiative tackles the long-standing challenge of maintaining mixed-tenure buildings - where some homes are owned by the council and some by private owners. Many of these blocks need significant investment to common areas due to age, lack of formal factoring arrangements and regular maintenance of shared parts of the blocks.

In Magdalene, Bingham and The Christians, work has been underway since summer 2024, with many homes are now nearing completion. Entrances are brighter and more secure, paths are safer and more accessible, and anti-social behaviour has been reduced by creating more welcoming, well-kept communities.

These works are complex and necessary, and I am pleased that they are delivering positive and visible results.

Scottish Government’s Housing Minister Paul McLellan and Edinburgh council leader Jane Meagher take a look at recently refurbished houses in Murrayburn

Together with councillor colleagues I recently visited the area to see first hand the scale and quality of the work taking place. We visited original blocks, some mid-refurbishment and some nearing completion. What stood out to me is how much the work has had an immediate effect, not only on how buildings look and function, but also on how people feel about where they live.

Residents have told us how much they value the work being done and it’s encouraging to hear from residents the sense of community and pride these improvements are helping to support and flourish.

That is why the MTIS is such an important and valued part of the city’s wider housing strategy, by allowing us to tackle long-standing maintenance issues in a way which benefits all parties. Private owners are supported through the process, and council tenants and residents benefit from living in buildings that are properly looked after.

Of course, this work isn’t without its challenges. Co-ordinating works among different owners takes time, patience and care but the results we are seeing now clearly demonstrate the success of the service and more importantly, that residents value it.

As the programme continues to roll out across the city, we shall keep listening to residents, working with owners, and making sure these improvements deliver lasting value.

Everyone deserves a home that is safe, warm, and well-maintained. Through this service, we are making that a reality and I look forward to seeing such progress continue.