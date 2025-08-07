Edinburgh’s other disgrace - Sue Webber

Weeds growing on Princes Street. Picture: Ian Georgeson

My inbox is dom-inated by emails on the state of our city’s streets.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With buddleia seemingly sprouting from every rooftop crevice and no road complete without a ribbon of greenery growing out of the kerbside, Edinburgh is as unkempt as it has ever been.

It’s often put down to the Scottish Government starving local authorities of cash, and it is true that Edinburgh gets the worst deal per head that any other council area, but that is partly offset by the amount of business rates raised.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A friend who was in Inverness last weekend reported it was spotless, so it comes down to the choices councils make. Successive administrations have chosen to deprioritise street cleanliness in the mistaken belief it doesn’t matter that much.

But clean streets improve civic pride and people are more likely to take greater care if they see an effort is being made. Overgrown litter traps and unemptied, overflowing bins, send a signal that if the city can’t be bothered why should I?

Thankfully, two young people I walked past the other day who pointed out what a state the street was in, took a different view.

My Conservative colleagues on Edinburgh Council negotiated extra investment in street cleaning last year and that was great, but it wasn’t enough, and whatever comes out of the latest shambles in the City Chambers, keeping the city spick and span must be a top priority.