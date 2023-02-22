It’s even more interesting as it will be the first budget brought forward by the minority Labour administration. Given the make-up of the political groups on the council there will be more “horse-trading” than usual in order to secure the required majority of councillors. As a veteran of nigh on 30 budget-setting meetings, I don’t envy them as they wrestle with proposals for spending cuts that they would obviously rather not be forced to contend with.

We have already been alerted to a couple of revenue-generating proposals. Labour’s Scott Arthur is championing a hike in parking fines from £60 to £100 which, according to him, should bring in “well over £1 million a year” and is likely to go through.

And the SNP’s Marco Biagi is championing an increase in council tax for those in the higher bands which, according to him, should bring in an extra £20 million annually. Whilst it is a deft piece of thinking by Councillor Biagi, it should have the Tories spluttering into their breakfast eggs Benedict and is likely to fail.

All in all, it will not be an easy meeting as councillors genuinely do not come into politics to impose budget cuts. But, as the council is bound to set a legal budget, it is inevitable that they will be faced with this scenario. So, I’ll tune in to the webcast of tomorrow’s meeting, secure in the knowledge that I will only be an observer and the tough decisions will be made by others.