Edinburgh's terrific restaurants deserve to be supported - Angus Robertson

Dine out in style in Edinburgh

The new restaurant, sitting above the Water of Leith at Canonmills, is a fantastic addition to Edinburgh’s world-class culinary scene.

The Tollhouse is the latest outpost of Martin Orr and Michelin-starred co-owner Stuart Muir, who also own Dine restaurants at Cambridge Street and Murrayfield.

Dan Multon’s EdinburghMi Developers designed and built the stunning project.

I had the real pleasure of enjoying lunch there recently and can happily recommend it to anyone looking for a new place to eat out.

In Edinburgh, we are utterly spoiled by the range and quality of restaurants, and the rate at which new gastronomic glories appear.

In Leith, Bittersweet restaurant, owned by Italian brothers Simone and Fabrizio Cioffi has won great praise for its perfect accompaniment of Italian food and punchy cocktails.

Bonnie and Wild in the St James Quarter attracts as many for the range of sustenance as the shopping, while The Spence restaurant in the Gleneagles Townhouse has received positive reviews and its interior is one of the most attractive in the city.