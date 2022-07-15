Tourists have not forgotten how great Edinburgh is (Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire)

I was trying to get to the BBC (darling) and had decided to use public transport. It was a schoolgirl error, if that school girl was Greta Thunberg. Great-hearted warrior for saving the planet she may be, but she’s not got a scooby about the state of the bus service between Leith and, well, anywhere.

We’ve grown used to detours via Easter Road, heck, even Easter Island, but now we have to cope with a new game in town, a sort of Bus Stop Where’s Wally? There are many wee poles with bus stop signs above them, but are they working right now? It's a new way to make friends at the Fit ’o the Walk as people anxiously ask if the Number 7 stops here now? Does any bus stop here now? Have we been sealed in like plague victims, waiting for folk to throw food down the Walk for us?

As a result of this confusion, I missed my bus, was forced into mum-running for a second and finally caught a third, which meant I was looking at arriving late, unless the driver was suddenly possessed by the spirit of Ayton Senna, which wouldn’t have done any good anyway, given that the traffic was moving only slightly faster than Boris Johnson jogging.