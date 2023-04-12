But it got me thinking, will urban archaeologists be needed to unearth the Hardie tram inquiry report, from which little has been heard in six months? It was apparently reaching a conclusion in November when those likely to be criticised were given the chance to respond, with a deadline of the start of December, but since then nothing.

It’s taken nearly ten years to produce and cost £13m, and while I’ve not been able to discover the cost of Edinburgh’s original cable tram system, according to the Threadinburgh website, its Victorian horse-drawn precursor cost £300,000. So when Lord Hardie’s report eventually appears ─ which I’d wager will be after the Newhaven line opens, on June 21 or whenever ─ perhaps it too could be put on permanent display as a monument to how little can be achieved with limitless public funding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The winding gear was unearthed at a site known as the Pilrig Muddle, where Edinburgh’s cable tram interchanged with Leith’s horse-drawn system, and with the whacky cycle lanes on Leith Walk weaving between road and pavement on either side of the new tram line, a bronze Lord Hardie triumphantly holding his report aloft, like Charlton Heston in the Ten Commandments, would be a fitting addition. All it would need is the traffic cone.