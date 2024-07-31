Eerily fascinating Mary King’s Close in line for tourism award - Steve Cardownie

Situated under the City Chambers in the High Street, Mary King’s Close has been open for public tours since 2003.Taking its name from a merchant burgess who lived in the close in the 17th century it has been described as “a labyrinth of passageways, vaulted chambers and old tenement houses that date back to the 1600’s.”

Featuring in many “ghost” and “haunting” documentaries such as “Most Haunted,” and “Haunted Histories” and “Ghost Hunters International” which was aired in the USA back in 2006, as well as featuring in an episode of” Billy Connolly’s World Tour of Scotland.”- thus ensuring it of international recognition.

“Annie’s Room” rose to international fame when in 1993 the renowned Japanese psychic, Aiko Gibo, supposedly contacted the spirit of a small child who had died of the plague in the 1640’s. The story goes that she sent out one of her staff to buy a toy doll which she placed in the room for “Annie” and which spawned the custom of visitors leaving teddy bears, dolls and other toys in the room before leaving.

After the necessary investment was made to bring the attraction up to the appropriate standard it was recently named the “Best Visitor Attraction” in the UK by Tripadvisor in its 2024 “Travellers’ Choice Awards.” Conde Nast also praised it saying that it “may be a major tourist attraction, but it absolutely lives up to the hype. This is a true Edinburgh must see.”

So, it was pleasing to read in Monday’s Evening News that “The Real Mary King’s Close” has been shortlisted by the Scottish Thistle Awards- Scotland’s premier tourism industry- for an award in two categories, “Celebrating Thriving Communities” and the “Innovation in Tourism.”