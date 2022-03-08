It is a day to recognise and celebrate the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women, and a day to focus our minds on how to change the prejudices and issues that prevent gender equality.

In central Edinburgh, there are countless women doing work that can, and must, be celebrated.

Kylie Reid, the founder of Egg & Co, Scotland’s largest online and offline platform for women, is one such woman that we can celebrate today.

Her community of over 65,000 women offers a one-of-a-kind service for women, helping them find trustworthy recommendations. Their digital Egg card gives members discounts to more than 200 businesses across the city and beyond.

I had the pleasure of recently visiting their newly opened George Street premises, which boasts a number of female-led businesses as well as a co-working space for women. Among the businesses on offer are Rare Bird Books, Fruit Salad Flowers, Beira fashion company and many others.

They also offer a number of events that women can sign up to – from candle-making to yoga, dance classes to sound baths; Kylie prides herself on bringing women from across the city together.

International Women's Day is marked on March 8 all over the world (Picture: Daniel Pockett/Getty Images)

So whether you are shopping for a gift for a loved one, stopping for a coffee, looking for a new co-working space to work from or hoping to meet like-minded women, Egg & Co at 51 George Street is a one-stop-shop for everything you might need and I would encourage women and men alike to stop by for a visit.

Angus Robertson is the SNP MSP for Edinburgh Central and Constitution, External Affairs and Culture Secretary

