Eggs-calibur, Egg Sheeran, Grogu and an all star cast - Karen Koren

The Easter Holidays are nearly over – how time flies when there are long weekends to be enjoyed and chocolate to be devoured!

On Easter Sunday, I threw an Egg Painting Party. An event which I have been hosting for over 25 years and home to the best painted eggs you have ever seen, all meticulously created at the kitchen island craft station.

Guests are presented with everything they could possibly need to create their masterpiece: paint, glitter, gems galore! Each egg is then put on display and the judging begins…

Points are awarded for style, creativity and elegance with chocolate egg prizes up for grabs. As usual, the judges had their work cut out for them.

Some highlights included Eggs-calibur, the mythical creature Grogu, Egg Sheeran, Peppa Pig, and three brilliantly painted Mr Men, with the ultimate prizes going to an expertly crafted Pink Flamingo and a beautiful Koi Carp Pond.

You had to be there to really experience it - but each year I get more and more impressed at the egg painting talent! I used to preserve each egg and display them every year for new participants to come and marvel over each creation made in years gone by, until one fateful year when I accidentally dropped them.

They crashed to the ground, cracked open and we were met with an overpowering stench of rotten egg…

Safe to say, I only photograph them now. And it wouldn’t be an Easter party without a good old-fashioned Egg Hunt! We hide over a hundred little chocolate eggs around the garden before letting the kids loose with their baskets to find as many as they can.

No one goes home empty handed, although I do feel a little guilty about the sheer number of chocolate eggs that the children can get their hands on.

I try my best to balance this out by ensuring there aren’t too many other goodies on the table – sandwiches, sausage rolls and a couple of wee cakes for the grownups.

There was very little left this year – the sign of a good party when we are only tidying up empty plates.