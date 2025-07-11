EIF sets a new standard for accessibility - Foysol Choudhury

Festival director Nicola Benedetti and Foysol Choudhury MSP

This year's Edinburgh International Festival has taken a significant step toward making culture more inclusive, launching a comprehensive access guide to support neurodivergent, disabled and D/deaf audience members.

From detailed venue information to specially tailored performances, the initiative marks a commendable commitment to breaking down barriers and creating a welcoming experience for all.

The access guide features detailed listings of accessible performances, including those with audio description, British Sign Language (BSL) interpretation, captioning and surtitles.

It also offers “relaxed performances,” designed to provide a more flexible environment by keeping lights low, softening loud sounds and creating a welcoming space for neurodivergent audiences and those with sensory sensitivities.

These adaptations ensure that people who may otherwise feel excluded are not only accommodated but genuinely welcomed into the cultural fold.

I was particularly moved to see a dementia-friendly performance included, demonstrating the festival’s thoughtful engagement with audiences who are often overlooked.

Accessibility isn’t just about physical or sensory accommodation, it’s also about ensuring cost isn’t a barrier. The EIF is helping to break down financial obstacles by offering a 50 per cent discount on full-price tickets for eligible audiences.

As Shadow Minister for Culture, Europe and International Development, I’m glad to see the EIF take this step forward. By putting accessibility front and centre, they are setting a powerful example for the wider sector. These developments reflect the inclusive society we are working to build.

Culture should be accessible to everyone and I applaud the EIF team for embedding inclusivity at the heart of their programming. This approach not only enhances the experience for the public but also strengthens the entire cultural sector by welcoming broader participation.

I encourage other organisations to follow this example, ensuring that the arts are not a luxury for the few but a shared experience that reflects and welcomes the diversity of our communities.

Let’s continue working together to build a Scotland where everyone has the opportunity to enjoy the world-class cultural experiences our city has to offer.

To explore the full list of accessible performances, visit https://www.eif.co.uk/access

Foysol Choudhury, Scottish Labour MSP for Lothian (Region)​