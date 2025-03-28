EIJB partnership is finally listening to common sense - Iain Whyte

The EIJB strategic plan

When your Council Tax bill increases by 8 per cent in April a large chunk of that will be going straight to propping up Edinburgh’s ailing Health and Social Care system. Of it, £15m will increase funds for the Edinburgh Integration Joint Board (EIJB) which is supposed to get our health and social care systems to work together.

The EIJB has struggled for years with deficits, waiting times for assessment, further waits for care packages and delayed hospital discharges.

This year the background of a rising population of older people and more mental health diagnosis has been added to, with costs such as Rachel Reeves’ National Insurance hike on employers and a big, if welcome, increase in the Living Wage paid to staff.

The council budget increase steps in to fund these, but what is really needed are innovative ways of improving the service and more and better buildings to deliver the service from. In the main the £15m is a blank cheque simply there to plug a black hole in the EIJB finances.

Like the rest of Scotland “integration” with more joint working between the NHS and the council seems elusive, despite years of trying. Likewise, a move from hospital services to community to provide more services that prevent ill health is missing as the NHS holds on to its funds.

Conservative councillors recognised the need to drive reform of social care and made two proposals a condition of our support for that unpalatable budget. The first was an extra £500k as “spend to save” to kick start small service changes that pay for themselves but need upfront cash.

The second £500k as an “innovation and transformation fund” to invest in capital projects to bring savings and build the care homes and modern mental health facilities that changing demographics say are necessary. We made it a condition that this must be matched by NHS Lothian.

The EIJB is a strange beast – a partnership but one that doesn’t have to listen to the partners who fund it. However, I was pleased to see sense prevailed this week and the spend to save is being directed where it was intended. There was also positive mention of the £18m the innovation and transformation fund could generate.

The Council Tax increase will be unpalatable for many. It’s no consolation that senior Labour councillors were saying at budget time that it would have been far more if they hadn’t needed Conservative support for their budget. However, at least some Conservative ideas for reform of the system are included. If we don’t change the way the services work the cost of caring for an ageing population is simply unaffordable.

Conservative group leader on Edinburgh City Council