Elections will be end of the road for SNP

Dualling the A9 is a big political issue in the Highlands (Picture: John Devlin)

Despite having a good deal to say for herself in the memoir she’s published this week, Nicola Sturgeon is not known for being a conversationalist.

While we were leaders of our respective parties there were a number of occasions on which we’d be backstage together. Unlike other party leaders, invariably she would arrive just minutes before the event and would almost never engage in small talk. In fact, the only thing I remember her saying in those moments was to agree to a bet with Douglas Ross as to who would last longer in post. A bet that she ultimately lost (and to Douglas Ross of all people).

To be fair to Nicola, there was one occasion where she did instigate a conversation with me. I’d had to resuscitate my daughter after she swallowed a coin and she actively sought me out to ask after Darcy’s wellbeing. I appreciated that and I won’t forget it, but interactions like that seem to be exceptional from a personality that whilst very polished and forthright on camera is actually surprisingly shy in real life.

This memoir has set hares running. It has reignited a civil war in the SNP over the allegations around Alex Salmond and her strategy for delivering independence. And all this just months before a crucial Holyrood election that will see the SNP try to cling desperately to power for an eyewatering fifth term.

Last weekend, with the SNP’s Kate Forbes announcing that she was stepping down, I was in the Highlands where the Scottish Liberal Democrats are set to run the table and oust the SNP from nearly every seat. On the doorsteps, local people were quick to raise the legacy of the erstwhile First Minister. But it wasn’t complimentary.

They know full well that on her watch both as health secretary and FM, Nicola Sturgeon presided over the erosion of rural healthcare. That reality is measured out in the time it takes them to get an appointment with their GP, in how far pregnant mums have to travel to give birth or how long folk have to wait for orthopaedic surgery.

They hold her responsible for the SNP’s failure to dual the A9, the arterial route to the North. It took nine years for NASA to put a man on the moon but after nearly 20 years in power the SNP have made next to no progress towards this vital commitment. Highlanders will wearily point out that if the M8 were killing nearly 10 people a year because of single carriageway sections, it would be dualled by Christmas.

This speaks to the disinterest that SNP ministers have in the needs and interests of anyone outside of the central belt. But that disinterest transcends geography. Nicola Sturgeon’s fixation on one final heave to break up the UK has seen our school standards slide, our health service hobbled and our economy stagnate.

The reality is that try as we might, we as politicians don’t get to define our own legacies. An autobiography won’t change the judgement of the people or repeal their assessment of a character that whilst dominant in Scottish Politics for so long, will be remembered as much for what she didn’t achieve.

Scotland deserves better, and next May, we have the chance to finally close the book on the failures of both Nicola Sturgeon and her party once and for all.

Alex Cole-Hamilton is Scottish Liberal Democrat leader and MSP for Edinburgh Western