Emergency action too quick for council

As homelessness numbers have risen in Edinburgh many have been put up in hotel and B&B accommodation

Should your council act unlawfully? Should its partners act in a way that is likely a criminal offence? Should it enforce the law against those committing a criminal offence?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Obviously it’s no, no and yes. Except for Edinburgh City Council. As homelessness numbers have risen in Edinburgh many have been put up in hotel and bed and breakfast accommodation. Yet the Scottish Government says this is legally “unsuitable” and Shelter Scotland has already taken the council to court.

Worse, we have now discovered that half of these properties do not have the necessary House of Multiple Occupation (HMO) licence. This has been going on for years, but it is a criminal offence to run an unlicensed HMO which the council enforces. We have 700 households in this situation, often for years not days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council’s officers have realised this must stop and asked the housing committee to act. However, some of the homeless charities paid by the council to support people persuaded the left-wing parties on the committee that the action was “too quick”.

Like naughty teenagers they said, “please don’t make us abide by the law” and called on the Scottish Government to ignore fundamental rules in place for reasons of safety.

What’s the truth? When the council declared a housing emergency a year ago the number of empty council houses matched the numbers in unsuitable temporary accommodation. Indeed, the 1500 households in unsuitable accommodation was the main reason things were an “emergency”.

The plan now is to use our empty homes to quickly house people from the unlicensed accommodation. While this might disappoint some bidding for a council home it is certainly the first “emergency action” I’ve seen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will allow the council to comply with the law and far from having people on the streets it is putting them in a suitable (if temporary) home – many in time for Christmas. It may be disruptive, but would you want years in a proper flat or just an ensuite bedroom? We used to have the left shriek that we needed to end B&B use for the homeless. Now they want to perpetuate it whilst breaking the law.