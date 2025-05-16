Empowering women and girls through netball - Foysol Choudhury

Foysol Choudhury MSP

Netball holds a unique position as one of the most popular team sports for women worldwide, yet its impact and reach in Scotland remain underwhelming compared to England.

This disparity calls for urgent attention, especially considering the role netball plays in fostering empowerment community, and physical activity among women and girls.

Netball, a fast-paced team sport involving two teams of seven players, was originally adapted for female students with the intention of maintaining "female etiquette." Over the years, however, it has evolved far beyond its origins, becoming a tool for empowerment.

Today, initiatives like England Netball's aim to tackle challenges such as the 65 per cent dropout rate of girls from sports during puberty, offering resources and encouragement to ensure women and girls thrive at every stage of life.

Local team the Fill Ins won the All Nations Mixed Adult League

Despite its widespread appeal, netball in Scotland has yet to achieve the same level of support. Many aspiring players face long waiting lists to join clubs outside of school and the professional opportunities within Scotland are limited.

In contrast, England boasts a thriving netball ecosystem with better funding, more professional roles and higher salaries, pushing some of Scotland's most talented players to seek opportunities elsewhere, particularly in Australia.

Netball Scotland has made strides in promoting the sport through various leagues and training programmes to develop players and coaches. However, the existing resources and support systems are not sufficient to meet the growing demand.

The dominance of football in Scotland, coupled with the perception of netball as a "women's sport" has further hindered its development. A stronger professional league structure is necessary to provide local talent with opportunities to shine on home soil.

Scottish players say that education is the main pathway to improvement for the sport, as it plays a critical role in bridging this gap. Schools should be encouraged to integrate netball into their curricula, emphasising its role in fostering teamwork, confidence, and physical health.

Combating toxic narratives around femininity in sports is also essential and netball allows women and girls to embrace their femininity while challenging stereotypes.

Additionally, there is a plethora of evidence that physical activity and team sport assist with mental health. Having a strong social connection can improve well-being and mental challenges, especially in younger years.

Team sport correlates with fostering long-term friendship, reducing stress and anxiety, improving mood, and building resilience, all while promoting a sense of belonging and accomplishment.

With netball’s inclusion in the 2026 Commonwealth Games, there is a golden opportunity to inspire a new generation of players and fans. This event can serve as catalysts for increased funding, community engagement, and media coverage.

I am calling for increased support for netball in Scotland. By prioritising netball, Scotland has the chance to foster an inclusive sporting culture that celebrates women and girls.

Netball offers more than just a game, it provides a sense of belonging, empowerment, and resilience. Active players in Scotland have voiced the difficulty they face due to the gap in the sport’s popularity, which affects opportunities and professional pathways.

Closing this gap between Scotland and England is not only an investment in sport but also an investment in the empowerment of women and girls across the nation.