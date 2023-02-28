The reason for this, the Tories say, is due to bad weather impacting harvests the world over, and that European countries face the same problem. While the weather has impacted crop yields, the wider claim is blatantly false.

Take a moment to look at media reports and you will see European supermarket shelves stocked abundantly with fresh fruit and veg. Indeed, such was the level of disbelief at how the UK has got itself into this situation that our food shortage was trending on social media in European countries, with many users posting photos of healthily stocked local shops.

Due to Brexit "we’ve been forced to go further afield” to source our fruit and veg, according to the NFU’s deputy president, Tom Bradshaw. Instead of having access to European produce, we are subject to much more volatile harvests from countries beyond the continent.

This new Brexit consequence is bad enough in itself. But, don’t forget the wider absurdity of this whole saga.

Despite a seemingly endless ream of bad consequences, the Tories insist Brexit was the right decision for the country, and the Labour party insists we should attempt to ‘make Brexit work’. The SNP remains the only anti-Brexit party, and only independence will bring us back into the European Union.

Angus Robertson is the SNP MSP for Edinburgh Central and Constitution, External Affairs and Culture Secretary