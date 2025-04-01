Energy bills top Scots' worry list - Angus Robertson

Almost half of Scots are worried about being able to afford their energy bills over the coming year

Many thanks to all who attended my cost-of-living support event at Tollcross Community Centre. It is clear that many people continue to find daily costs exceedingly difficult to meet due to a number of reasons.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of the central issues people struggle with is energy bills.

High energy prices remain the single greatest driver of fuel poverty in Scotland, and we have taken various steps - within the limits of our devolved powers - aimed at raising household incomes and improving energy efficiency.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We have reinstated the Winter Fuel Payment for pensioners; we have increased funding for Warmer Homes Scotland by £20 million, helping around 1500 more households save on energy bills and we have committed a further £20m for the Scottish Welfare Fund to support the most vulnerable people.

However, targeted bill support is urgently needed to ensure that consumers are protected against high costs at source and can afford all their energy needs.

That’s why the Scottish Government has called on UK Government ministers to urgently deliver a targeted energy bill discount to protect customers in greatest need and drive down high fuel poverty rates.

The final report of the Social Tariff Working Group – comprising energy suppliers, consumer and fuel poverty groups and disabled people’s organisations – published today, recommends targeted energy bill support to address the issue of unaffordable bills, plus a move beyond determining eligibility based on receipt of benefits.

The group concluded that support applied automatically to eligible households, using metrics based on a combination of household income, medical need and rurality would have a positive impact.