England's Lionesses celebrate winning the Uefa Women’s Euro 2022 Trophy (Picture: Harriet Lander/Getty Images)

While it was all to play for, we saw absolute expert football played by the Lionesses in extra time. Having missed 11 months of football and the Olympic Games, Chloe Kelly showed us all what a comeback looks like by securing a fantastic corner goal with ten minutes of extra time remaining, placing England in the lead for the second time.

What followed was superb management of the match to obtain the win within England’s grasp.

And win they did. What a win, and what a match. With that, a new football first was secured: England beating Germany in a European Women's Football Championship final.

Of course, this sends a wider message. The promotion and dominance of men’s football above women’s is not, and should never have been, the way things have to be. We should see women’s football the world over receive the same investment to remedy the gender imbalance. That change is already coming amongst the fans: the game is receiving bigger audiences than ever before and shirts with the names of top female players are being worn by supporters.

It also shows a game known for its less-than-impressive dramas in the men’s leagues can be played with no-nonsense professionalism to secure the results all desire.

Many congratulations to the Lionesses, who have reinvigorated support for women’s football in the UK and shown how top-class performers do their jobs.