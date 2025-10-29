Enjoy Bonfire Night but please celebrate safely - Jane Meagher

Council leader Jane Meagher

Bonfire Night is a loved tradition and a highlight of the year for many across the city. It’s a time to come together with friends, family and neighbours to enjoy fireworks and have fun.

As we look forward to celebrating, we’re asking everyone to do so safely and responsibly. Wherever possible, we’d encourage residents to attend one of the many organised displays taking place across the city. These events are not only the best way to enjoy fireworks, they’re also the safest.

Sadly in previous years, we’ve seen a small minority misuse fireworks in ways that put others at risk. Emergency services workers, local businesses, essential bus services and members of the public have all been affected by dangerous and anti-social behaviour. This is unacceptable and it doesn’t reflect the vast majority who simply want to enjoy the night peacefully.

That’s why we’re taking proactive steps again this year, working closely with our partners to put robust plans in place. One important measure is the continued use of Firework Control Zones (FCZs), which were introduced in response to community concerns.

Based on data and evidence, FCZs are about making sure celebrations happen in the right way and in the right place and they’ve already proven to be effective in previous years.

Aligning these with Dispersal Zones ensures there is a comprehensive framework in place to deter reckless and antisocial behaviour.

They’re not a catch-all solution, but they’re part of our broader approach that includes enforcement, prevention and engagement.

Our teams, alongside Police Scotland, have been visiting firework retailers across Edinburgh and I’m delighted that all but two have made the decision not to sell fireworks this year. This is a huge step forward that will make the celebrations safer for everyone.

We’re also prioritising direct engagement with young people, giving them a voice in how we shape our approach to firework safety.

Just recently, Police Scotland and Fearless hosted a youth summit, offering young people a meaningful platform to share their perspectives and help develop the Fearless social media campaign which will reach thousands of our young people in the run-up.

We’re backing this up with funding for alternative activities and youth engagement programmes aimed at providing positive choices and discouraging anti-social behaviour.

In the lead up to Bonfire Night, you’ll also notice council teams and community volunteers working together to clear hazardous materials, tackling fly-tipping and offering free bulky waste collections to reduce the risk of deliberate fires.

Together, we can all play a part in making Bonfire Night a safe and enjoyable time for everyone by following safety guidance, being considerate of others, and reporting any concerns.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Jane Meagher, City of Edinburgh Council leader​