Errollyn’s Scottish inspiration - Angus Robertson

Composer, singer-songwriter and musician Errollyn Wallen is a visiting professor at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland in Glasgow

Congratulations to Errollyn Wallen CBE, who has been appointed Master of the King’s Music, a position equivalent to that of Poet Laureate, by King Charles.

Wallen is a titan of the modern classical world. She was the first woman to be a recipient of a prestigious Ivor Novello Award for her body of work, which to date contains over 22 operas and a huge array of orchestral, chamber and vocal works.

She ranks among the top 20 most performed living classical composers and was the first black woman to have a work featured at the BBC Proms.

The Belize-born musician moved to London and also has close ties to Scotland. She lives between homes on the North Coast of Scotland and Orkney, which she credits with providing her with much inspiration and the necessary solitude for composition.

In an interview earlier this year, Wallen said “I’m obsessed by music. I can’t help it. So, I’ll try doing something else but I find I’m still thinking about whatever it is I’m working on. I’m an incredibly untidy person so at least washing up fulfils two functions: I feel good that I’m actually tidying something, and I’m also thinking.”

From 2020, she has been a professor of composition at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, where you can be sure her musical obsession will rub off on the next generation of Scottish-linked talents.

The post of Master of the King’s Music lasts 10 years, so no doubt there will be much magical music to enjoy in the future.