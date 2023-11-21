​EU would welcome Scotland - Angus Robertson

​Scotland re-joining the EU after independence would happen smoothly and quickly. Scotland is an ideal candidate, having already been in the EU for nearly half a century and with a fantastic offering for Europe.

President of the European council and soon to be Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk

​That sentiment is echoed in Europe with the former president of the European council and soon to be Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk saying there would be widespread enthusiasm in the EU if Scotland applied to rejoin.

The Scottish Government has published a new prospectus paper settings out the values Scotland shares with the EU, the benefits of EU membership and the contribution Scotland can bring to the EU as a new member state.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I had the privilege of launching this paper on International Students Day alongside students from across Scotland. It is clear that, for young people, the opportunities of EU membership are plentiful and consistent with their future hopes and aspirations.

One need not be an independence supporter to know what we have lost from Brexit and the benefits of EU membership. Cultural, educational, economic and social exchange; the world’s largest market; freedom of movement to support jobs in Scotland and an equal player with European nations would elevate our nation and enhance the lives of all people in Scotland.

The only way to rejoin the EU, give our young people the future they deserve, and regain the benefits we have lost to Brexit, is through Scottish Independence.