EU would welcome Scotland - Angus Robertson
That sentiment is echoed in Europe with the former president of the European council and soon to be Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk saying there would be widespread enthusiasm in the EU if Scotland applied to rejoin.
The Scottish Government has published a new prospectus paper settings out the values Scotland shares with the EU, the benefits of EU membership and the contribution Scotland can bring to the EU as a new member state.
I had the privilege of launching this paper on International Students Day alongside students from across Scotland. It is clear that, for young people, the opportunities of EU membership are plentiful and consistent with their future hopes and aspirations.
One need not be an independence supporter to know what we have lost from Brexit and the benefits of EU membership. Cultural, educational, economic and social exchange; the world’s largest market; freedom of movement to support jobs in Scotland and an equal player with European nations would elevate our nation and enhance the lives of all people in Scotland.
The only way to rejoin the EU, give our young people the future they deserve, and regain the benefits we have lost to Brexit, is through Scottish Independence.
The ‘Building a New Scotland: an independent Scotland in the EU’ paper can be accessed on the Scottish Government’s website.