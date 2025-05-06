Euan’s Guide brings genuine insight

The tram network offers low-floor boarding, clear handrails and Braille-marked alert buttons

The Accessible Edinburgh guide, prepared by Euan’s Guide in partnership with Forever Edinburgh, maps out the city’s recent accessibility improvements while acknowledging the work still to come.

Euan’s Guide, renowned for its crowdsourced reviews from disabled visitors and residents, brings genuine user insight into every recommendation. Public transport has seen notable upgrades. Edinburgh Bus Tours and Mercat Tours now deploy ramped vehicles with two rear-facing wheelchair spaces and multilingual audio guides. The tram network offers low-floor boarding, clear handrails and Braille-marked alert buttons. For many visitors, such features transform a brief outing into a full day of discovery.

Major attractions have also adapted. Edinburgh Castle, the Palace of Holyroodhouse and the National Galleries now include step-free entrances, lifts, accessible toilets and hearing loops. Several venues offer British Sign Language-interpreted tours and audio descriptions. In the retail and leisure sector, Johnnie Walker Princes Street spans eight lift-served levels with accessible facilities on each floor and a Changing Places room at street level. St James Quarter provides extensive accessible parking alongside its own Changing Places facility.

Sporting grounds and green spaces feature clearer routes and dedicated facilities. Wheelchair platforms and audio commentary are in place at Easter Road, Tynecastle and Murrayfield, while surfaced paths and gradient information guide visitors around Calton Hill and the Botanic Garden. Edinburgh Zoo’s mobility-aid hire, free vehicle service and sensory bags support families and individuals alike.

Accessible Edinburgh is one of a number of great initiatives set up by Euan’s Guide, the disabled access review website where disabled people, their families, friends and carers can find and share the accessibility of venues around the UK and beyond.

Angus Robertson is SNP MSP for Edinburgh Central and Constitution, External Affairs and Culture Secretary