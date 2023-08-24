News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag

Even with stripped back programme festival still lauded as success - John McLellan

Another Festival season is almost over, and even with a more stripped back programme and the lack of King’s Theatre, this year’s International Festival is being lauded as a success.
John McLellan
By John McLellan
Published 24th Aug 2023, 07:00 BST
Sir Simon RattleSir Simon Rattle
Sir Simon Rattle

Even just the little recorded message from new director Nicola Benedetti at the start of each performance to put your phone away signalled things would be different this year.

Not everyone’s mug of Assam, but even for the relatively uninitiated like me, Olivier Messiaen’s Turangalila from the London Symphony Orchestra under Sir Simon Rattle for the last time was as staggering an orchestral performance as you’re likely to hear. Unmatchable precision, a wall of sound to make Phil Spector recordings seem like penny whistles, and it’s not often you see a virtuoso pianist like Peter Donohoe bashing a concert grand with his fists.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

For sheer swivel-hipped camp swagger Gabriel Schneider as Macheath “Mack the Knife” in the Berliner Ensemble’s production of The Threepenny Opera at the Festival Theatre was a high point. On a much smaller scale, so too was the wonderfully quirky Dimanche by Belgian mime and puppetry companies Focus and Chaliwaté at the Church Hill Theatre.

The latter’s strong message about climate change is particularly relevant when set in the context of ridiculous criticism of Edinburgh fund manager Baillie Gifford’s sponsorship of both the International and Book Festivals because two per cent of their investments are in companies linked to fossil fuel.

And if it’s not fossil fuel, it would be some other pretext. No sponsors, no festivals, no messages. But lots of ignorance.