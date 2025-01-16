Evening News holds special place in my heart

John McLellan was editor of the Edinburgh Evening News on two occasions spanning nine years

Throughout my time as a councillor, the then editor of this paper came under repeated pressure from Edinburgh City Council leadership to have me removed as a columnist.

Apparently, some of the poor wee souls thought it wasn’t fair for a member of the opposition to write about the goings on, as if they didn’t have a whole communications department dedicated to telling the city what a magnificent job they were all doing.

Apparently, I was to blame for the poisonous atmosphere, and it was nothing at all to do with the sneering moral superiority, or the vicious insults thrown our way at every meeting, all excusable as long as no one was actually named.

Changes in the code of conduct, requiring councillors to uphold the authority’s reputation, made being an elected opposition member and anything other than an obsequious commentator (and there are some about) almost impossible, and was one of the reasons I decided to stand down.

Well, now they have their way because this week will be my last Evening News column since I first started writing for the paper 11 years ago. I will, however, still be commenting on Edinburgh affairs, just somewhere else.

As some readers may know, my association with the News goes back over 30 years and it was an immense privilege to be editor on two occasions spanning nine years. There will always be a very special place in my heart for this newspaper and I wish it and you the readers every success in the future.