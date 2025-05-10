Event showcases vibrant tapestry of cultures

St Augustine’s RC High School in Edinburgh recently hosted an inspiring Culture Day which celebrated the rich diversity and talent within its student body

St Augustine’s RC High School in Edinburgh recently hosted an inspiring Culture Day, which celebrated the rich diversity and talent within its student body of those aged between 12 and 18.

The event showcased the vibrant tapestry of the numerous cultural backgrounds of the students through dance, performance, music, language and artistic expression. It offered students a unique platform to share and celebrate their heritage. The day was a testament to the transformative power of cultural events in nurturing creativity, fostering inclusivity and promoting mental wellbeing among young people.

The school’s Culture Day mirrors the spirit of the iconic Edinburgh Festival and Fringe Festival, renowned for celebrating artistry, performance and diversity. These global events place Edinburgh on the cultural map, and St Augustine’s Culture Day demonstrates how similar opportunities can be cultivated within schools. By connecting students’ artistic pursuits to the broader cultural landscape, such events offer a stage for young talent while contributing to the city’s vibrant cultural identity.

The event brought together students from an incredible array of cultural backgrounds including Venezuelan, Nigerian, Irish, Polish, Brazilian, Bengali, Indian, Pakistani and Russian heritage, to name just a few. Many of the students’ performances were combinations of different backgrounds, allowing for a diverse dynamic of expression.

The power of cultural events in school culture days like the one at St Augustine’s provide students with vital opportunities for self-expression and collaboration. They help foster a sense of belonging and pride, which is particularly important in public schools across the Lothians, where diversity is a cornerstone of the community. Students from different backgrounds come together, celebrating their unique traditions and building mutual understanding through art, music and performance.

These events also play a pivotal role in promoting mental health and wellbeing. The BBC Arts Great British Creativity Test explored in 2019 how creative activities can help us manage mood and boost wellbeing. It is shown that participation in creative activities can significantly improve emotional resilience and reduce stress levels among young people. By keeping students engaged in positive and inclusive environments, such initiatives help combat isolation and promote a healthy school culture.

The need for greater funding and support for events like these is high. Despite their undeniable benefits, cultural events in schools often face challenges related to funding and access. Public schools in the Lothians, and Scotland as a whole, require increased support to ensure they are available to all students. Raising awareness of the value of these events can inspire policymakers, educators and community leaders to invest in arts education and cultural initiatives.

With the right resources and funding, schools can empower students to explore their creativity, celebrate their diversity and connect with the wider world. Programmes like St Augustine’s Culture Day illustrate the potential of such efforts to create inclusive spaces for young people to thrive.

The success of the day serves as a reminder of the incredible impact cultural events can have on schools and their communities. Students mentioned that this event gave them a wider perspective and appreciation for their fellow classmates, as some had not realised the diverse backgrounds they held. By adopting and supporting similar initiatives, schools can provide students with the tools to succeed not just academically, but socially and emotionally. As we look ahead to future opportunities for our schools, let us celebrate and uplift the diversity within them, ensuring that every student has access to platforms that nurture their creativity and identity.

Foysol Choudhury is a Labour MSP for Lothian