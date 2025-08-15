Events heap pressure on city’s housing emergency

Oasis fans arrive ahead of Oasis LIVE '25 at Murrayfield Stadium (Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

The Festival never feels too far away in Edinburgh but even I was surprised at how quickly it has come round this year! Always busy, this time there are other factors to consider.

The annual arts festival took place at the same time as the Oasis comeback tour hit the Capital, and while this provided a “wonderwall” of entertainment for residents and visitors alike, it has also seen prices for hotels and apartments in the city soar, heaping pressure on the already-strained accommodation market.

Readers will recall that I have addressed the issue of short-term lets before and have argued that the Scottish Government and the Edinburgh City Council are damaging small businesses in Edinburgh with their short-term lets licensing scheme. As a result of the scheme, fewer properties are now available in Edinburgh for tourists to enjoy and the results are predictable. Demand now far outstrips supply and costs are rising accordingly.

Visitors to Edinburgh are no strangers to eye-watering accommodation prices and this has seen an even greater escalation with thousands of Oasis fans travelling from afar to see their heroes perform over three dates in August. Some hotels in the city were said to be charging £4000 per night with bunk beds in hostels going for hundreds. Accommodation costs on the dates of the Oasis gigs were 31 per cent higher than average when compared with previous years.

Indeed, Shelter Scotland has called on the Scottish Government and the council to take urgent measures to tackle the housing problem in Edinburgh in August, citing this time of year as being a period of dread for many of the city’s homeless and those in temporary accommodation, many of whom are uprooted at short notice to make provision for the city’s tourists.

It wasn’t long ago that the Scottish Government finally acknowledged the housing emergency in Edinburgh – something I had been calling for them to do for some time. It is now time for a drastic rethink of their misjudged short-term lets licensing scheme which has harmed the city’s businesses and will only continue to get worse.

The Edinburgh festival is a world-renowned arts festival and a point of pride for the people of Edinburgh. We love welcoming new people to the city and showing all our Capital has to offer. But we are being let down by those who run our city and it is time for that to change.

It would be remiss of me not to mention our brave fire service who have been tackling blazes on Arthur’s Seat this past week. Like everyone, I was shocked at the scenes and would like to express my deep gratitude to those who keep us safe in this type of emergency.

Back in June, The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service announced the proposed closure of up to 13 stations, with stations in Edinburgh among those to be closed or merged.

And whilst figures for deaths in fires have gone down in recent years, incidents like that on Arthur’s Seat only reinforce the need for a healthy, supported fire service. It is essential that SNP ministers ensure the funding is there to protect our essential services from cuts that threaten our society’s wellbeing, both in Edinburgh and beyond.

Miles Briggs is a Conservative MSP for Lothian