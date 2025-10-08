Evidence of climate problem before our very eyes but some still scoff at the science

Part of the Broomielaw in Glasgow was closed when a derelict building collapsed as Storm Amy hit harder than expected last week leaving more than 60,000 homes without power, travel chaos and flooding (Picture: John Devlin)

It was reported in yesterday’s Evening News that Scotland’s First Minister, John Swinney, attributed the recent storm to hit Scotland, Storm Amy, to the effects of climate change, telling journalists: “These storms are an illustration of the climate problem and we’ve got to take action to address that” and that he “fundamentally” disagreed with those who said that climate change is not a problem.

This prompted me to take stock of recent events happening worldwide that have been labelled as a product of climate change and, if you agree with this proposition, you will no doubt be concerned, but not surprised, by the data that is readily available.

For instance, last year global temperatures hit new heights, with the average temporarily exceeding 1.5C above pre-industrial levels (which is the international threshold aimed at limiting global warming) with over 100 countries recording their warmest year ever in 2024. Last year also saw the wettest “winter half-year” in England and Wales in over 250 years, resulting in widespread flooding and the poorest arable harvest on record.

Earlier this year we witnessed the vast spread of wildfires in California with one in Los Angeles causing economic damage estimated to be over $100 billion – reputed to have been made worse by the extreme heat and dry conditions attributed to climate change. Heatwaves have increased in frequency, are more severe and last longer, breaking records for hottest days and warmest months here in the UK, with each of the last three years ranking among the five hottest on record.

Global sea levels are also rising faster and ice loss from glaciers and polar ice sheets is at record highs and, as the oceans warm up, they store excess heat which heightens the risk of much stronger storms. This year, the Atlantic hurricane season produced multiple major hurricanes with extreme wind speeds and record rainfall causing floods in the Caribbean and American coastal states.

Some of these events constitute a “double whammy” as wildfires release massive amounts of greenhouse gases and thawing permafrost from heatwaves releases carbon that has been stored, so not only are they a consequence of global warming – they also contribute to it.

These back-to-back records for heat, rainfall and extreme weather events are regarded as direct evidence of the earth’s warming trend caused by human emissions of greenhouse gases and direct action to address this needs to be taken now before it is too late. Some governments have recognised the importance of this issue and have pledged to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, accelerate electrification, promote renewable energy, implement regulations and support climate adaptation – but others are holding back.

For example, US President Donald Trump has dismissed climate change as “the greatest con job” or “deception” ever inflicted on the world. Coming from someone who suggested that an injection of disinfectant could cure Covid it should come as no surprise that he scoffs at the science and the evidence before his very eyes.