Excitement at great new addition to Waverley Market

The new Søstrene Grene Danish homeware and lifestyle store in Waverley Market

There was great excitement in the Waverley Market last Friday with the opening of Søstrene Grene, the Danish homeware and lifestyle brand. I arrived for work just after they opened so missed the grand opening ceremony and was amazed to see a long queue of people just to get in to the shop.

Later on in the afternoon I nipped back to have a look and was able to get in, but was surprised that virtually all the people in the shop were actually standing in the queue for the tills. I passed by several times afterwards and the queue seemed to last all day.

Since then I’ve never gone by without looking in and seeing at least half a dozen people waiting and often many more. Located on the Waverley Steps it is a great location and it was surprising that after Superdry left the space wasn’t taken up quicker. What is still surprising is that the large unit next door that could be one or two shops is still empty and I can only imagine that those who might be interested have been waiting to see how Søstrene Grene fair.

I’ll be honest, I was tempted myself and I do need more space but the location Avalanche has already is so good being next to the post office and within sight of those who poke their heads in to have a look from the Waverley Bridge.

Shopping centres in general don’t have the best reputation for being interesting places to shop so people really do sometimes just quickly pop in to have a look, so we have made sure the shop is very visible with banners showing a selection of the albums we sell.

The empty unit next to Søstrene Grene is opposite both Greggs and Starbucks which guarantees constant footfall but unless I was made an offer I couldn’t refuse, which is highly unlikely, I’ll be staying where I am.

We are certainly very busy every day and even though I’m not a big fan of the Christmas Market even I am amazed at how little people seem to care about it. I should say that at least there are not the same number of complaints there has been previously about how poor it is, but whereas in previous years you would have customers talking about how they had been to the Christmas Market, and then often disappointed had popped into the Waverley Market, there is no mention at all now.

The Waverley Market food court certainly benefits being both warmer and cheaper than its nearby rival but I’ve not heard back much from other nearby food outlets who in previous years have said that even though they are close by they see little trade from the Christmas Market.

I was also never a fan of the Festival Village on the Waverley Market roof always maintaining it hid the fact there was a shopping centre below, and while it is hard to find too many facts supporting the idea its absence has helped retailers in the centre I certainly don’t get the comments common in previous years that a customer had almost passed by not realising the centre was there. Undoubtedly Søstrene Grene is a great addition and will soon hopefully have an equally interesting neighbour.