Exciting times ahead for transport in Edinburgh - Stephen Jenkinson

Cllr Stephen Jenkinson, City Transport and Environment Convener

At the end of April, I was lucky enough to visit the North Bridge and see first hand the specialist work that we’re undertaking to restore this structure to its former glory.

This site was one of the first places I visited when taking over as Convener last year and I’m very impressed with the progress that the project team has made since then.

One particularly striking element was the paintwork being completed by hand on the cast iron façade. This is in addition to resurfacing work, grit blasting structural steelwork, repairing and improving the footway paving and underdrainage among a host of other improvements.

I’m really excited for the scaffolding to come down and unveil this piece of Edinburgh’s history – restored ready to step into the modern age.

Regarding modernity, another significant development that is on the way is the Tap On Tap Off (ToTo) launch which is set for next week.

This new integrated ticketing system across both Edinburgh Trams and Lothian Buses will allow residents and visitors to travel more efficiently and at the best value; with ticket prices automatically capped at the cheapest daily and weekly rate.

Our excellent public transport system is an inclusive form of travel, which provides an alternative to car use for people across the city, but in particular for people with lower incomes or those with mobility issues.

Encouraging low carbon travel is also a key element of our wider climate ambitions and I’m sure this development will encourage greater use of our public transport network.

I’m committed to keeping Edinburgh moving and ToTo is a very welcome addition.

In terms of committee business, one key report which we’ll consider next week is on the prioritisation of the City Mobility Plan. This report sets out our proposed capital investment programme over the next decade, including which projects to take forward and which to pause.

Prioritising allows us to work smarter with the resources we have available - making sure we have a clear and achievable path to achieving our objectives.

These goals include improving how we move around the city, including prioritising public transport, providing safer conditions for walking, wheeling and cycling and reducing harmful emissions.

When considering prioritisation, we scored projects against 15 separate criteria points which include impact on road safety, public transport, inequality and capital-raising challenges.

This is a complex and thorough piece of work which allows the City Mobility Plan to be agile and able to adapt in the future as necessary.

However, one key element in this conversation is the fact that we remain dependent on external funding for many projects, particularly from the Scottish Government and by extension Transport Scotland.

Complex projects which take years to plan and complete but which are subject to annual external funding decisions makes this situation inherently difficult.

We need commitment and stability from the Scottish Government if we’re to deliver the changes which our city needs and deserves.

I look forward to debating this important issue with colleagues next week.

We live in interesting and ever evolving times for transport in Edinburgh. I’m committed to keeping the city moving sustainably as we press ahead with our bold vision for the future.

Councillor Stephen Jenkinson is the Transport and Environment Convener at the City of Edinburgh Council