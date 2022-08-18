Expansion of Edinburgh's controlled parking areas comes with a lesson: ignore a council letter and they'll take that as consent – John McLellan
My memory might be playing tricks, but when the expansion of controlled parking was being mooted four years ago I’m fairly sure officers said it was not a money-making scheme and that the revenue simply covered costs.
But no matter, a report to today’s transport committee says the six new zones will in fact generate an extra £2m of income for the council, and the implementation cost of £2.5m for the signs, meters and road markings will be met from existing budgets.
It also reveals that, of 30,000 consultation letters sent out, only three per cent were returned, so the remaining 97 per cent are taken as approvals, which might change once the bays are painted and the blokes on scooters start handing out tickets at 8.30am.
Residents can, however, look forward to what the report says is “a positive impact in respect of carbon impacts, and adaptation to climate change”, knowing they have done their bit to discourage commuting by car and boosted public transport and cycling.
Most Popular
-
1
Ex-Fettes College teacher Peter Coshan's disappearance treated as murder
-
2
Edinburgh bin strike: Here's what to do with your waste while workers are on strike
-
3
Edinburgh crime: City OAP who went missing has been murdered, police say
-
4
Edinburgh's Scotsman Hotel warns cafe at risk of closure because of North Bridge disruption
-
5
Edinburgh bin strike: Union warns waste will pile up as workers walk out
The fact that many objectors, particularly in Shandon, pointed out the problem was not commuter parking during the day, but at night when residents came home from work when restrictions will not apply was obviously of no consequence because the whole thing is going ahead as planned with only a few minor tweaks.
Those people living in the next phase areas, like Willowbrae, can expect the same response to their observations, so the lesson is clear: ignoring a letter from the council about changes is consent.