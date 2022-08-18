Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Controlled parking zones are on the increase in Edinburgh

But no matter, a report to today’s transport committee says the six new zones will in fact generate an extra £2m of income for the council, and the implementation cost of £2.5m for the signs, meters and road markings will be met from existing budgets.

It also reveals that, of 30,000 consultation letters sent out, only three per cent were returned, so the remaining 97 per cent are taken as approvals, which might change once the bays are painted and the blokes on scooters start handing out tickets at 8.30am.

Residents can, however, look forward to what the report says is “a positive impact in respect of carbon impacts, and adaptation to climate change”, knowing they have done their bit to discourage commuting by car and boosted public transport and cycling.

The fact that many objectors, particularly in Shandon, pointed out the problem was not commuter parking during the day, but at night when residents came home from work when restrictions will not apply was obviously of no consequence because the whole thing is going ahead as planned with only a few minor tweaks.