Extending ​Capital bus lane hours Begg the question - Susan Dalgety

Former City of Edinburgh Council transport convener Professor David Begg said an increase in delivery vans was adding to congestion. (Photo: Lisa Ferguson)

It was a blast from the past when I picked up a copy of the Evening News last Thursday. There smiling out at me was my erstwhile council colleague, Professor David Begg.

​ Many years ago David and I were Labour councillors in Edinburgh. He was Mr Transport, responsible for modernising the Capital’s historic infrastructure so that it could cope with the demands of today.

Taxi drivers on the whole hated him, blaming him unfairly for every pothole and traffic jam they encountered.

His Labour colleagues, by and large, loved him, because we knew the city was lucky to have a transport visionary in its midst and his expertise was greatly missed when he moved south to become a government advisor.

But he can’t stay away from his home city and his latest advice to today’s transport chiefs is spot on.

He has suggested that the city council extends all bus lane operating hours from 7am to 7pm daily. The council is currently planning to try out this new timetable on one route only – the 44 from Musselburgh to Balerno.

Begg points out that bus journey times on some routes had increased by 20 per cent over recent years and unless action was taken, buses would slow to walking pace and only be used by the very frail.

As a regular bus user, there are times when I think I would be quicker walking. I even missed my long-haul bus to Leeds recently because the 27 I was on slowed down to snail’s pace. The traffic lights on Forrest Road weren’t working properly apparently. It cost me £60 to jump on a train.

The former councillor says all-day bus lanes are needed because of a big increase in off-peak traffic in recent years, including vans delivering online orders.

As someone whose Amazon habit is legendary, I blush to think of the number of times my packages may have contributed to bus gridlock.

The ideal traffic management system for Edinburgh city centre would be no cars or vans at all - except for deliveries and tradesmen - all-day bus lanes, and more taxis.