Extra funding underlines value we place on the arts in Scotland - Angus Robertson

International Festival director Nicola Benedetti with Culture Secretary Angus Robertson

Scotland’s festivals are at the heart of our culture sector and national life. They are an invaluable platform for our artists and performers to develop and support their ambition and creativity by providing focal points for activity and opportunities to showcase their work.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Edinburgh is currently the undisputed centre of the cultural world. With both the Edinburgh International Festival and the Festival Fringe now in full swing, the Scottish Capital hosts the best attended annual arts festival in the world.

Edinburgh Festivals attract over 3000 events, 25,000 performers, 4.5 million attendances from 70 countries worldwide. Only the Olympics and the Football World Cup exceed the number of tickets sold for Edinburgh’s festival events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Critics have been wowed by the EIF opener and world premiere of Make it Happen, which is a new commission produced by three major Scottish institutions; Edinburgh International Festival, National Theatre of Scotland and Dundee Rep Theatre about the rise, fall and fail of the biggest bank in the world – The Royal Bank of Scotland.

The outstanding piece stars Brian Cox and Sandy Grierson, was written by the extraordinarily talented James Graham and directed by the award-winning Andrew Panton. It was a joy to see the premiere and I can’t recommend it too highly.

At every stage of their planning and their delivery, Scotland’s Festivals are renowned for ambition, creativity and excellence at home and overseas. As well as their outstanding work on stage, festivals provide hundreds of millions of pounds to the Scottish and local economies, supporting a pipeline of jobs and businesses.

Festivals, like the entirety of the culture sector, have been hit hard in recent years by a series of challenges. Recovery from the pandemic and addressing the challenges brought by Brexit have been made more difficult by increased costs and inflation, together with a challenging public funding environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 2025/26 Scottish Government Budget has provided an important foundation for the work of festivals, recognising the importance of stability and certainty through long term sustained multi-annual funding to support Festival’s ambitions for the future.

Increasing investment in festivals, as part of the biggest ever increase in funding for culture, underlines the value the Scottish Government places on the arts.

Through this increased investment we want to drive up opportunities for participation in creative pursuits, support the festivals commissions and collaborations on new and exciting works, ensuring Scotland’s cultural output have platforms at home and abroad.

While increased funding has provided greater long term stability, festivals continue to face challenges around transport, accommodation, connectivity and long term sustainability beyond funding to areas like workforce planning and skills development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We are committed to working with festivals in Edinburgh, as well as across Scotland through a Strategic Partnership to address these challenges

If you haven’t already taken time to plan what to see at the Edinburgh International Festival and Edinburgh Festival Fringe you really should, just as you should look into all of the other amazing festivals taking place in the World’s Capital City of Festivals. You should also check out: the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, Edinburgh International Film Festival, Edinburgh TV Festival, Edinburgh Art Festival, Edinburgh International Book Festival and many others.

Edinburgh’s festivals are a jewel in Scotland’s cultural crown and are world class events in the global arts calendar. Let’s make the most of them.