Eye Pavilion given the green light for the third time - Miles Briggs

I was pleased to meet with campaigners from the Keep Edinburgh Eye Pavilion group outside Parliament on Tuesday when they joined parliamentarians for a cross-party rally to show our support to secure funding for a replacement Princess Alexandra Eye Pavilion, ahead of the Scottish Budget.

Since my election in 2016 I have worked alongside campaigners to fight for funding to replace the Princess Alexandra Eye Pavilion and to deliver a state of art new hospital for NHS Lothian and the South East.

At a time when the current eye hospital is closed for emergency repairs, and ten years on since the hospital was deemed unfit for purpose and with ophthalmology waiting times at record highs, it is clear that poor leadership and decision making has resulted in the critical situation our NHS faces today.

The disruption that has come from this remedial work has provided an indication of what would lie in store for people should the Princess Alexandra Eye Pavilion cease to be operational: patients are now being seen across five different locations across NHS Lothian, and people across the southeast of Scotland are now having to wait longer for routine ophthalmology services.

Over the last eight years SNP Ministers have on three occasions promised a new hospital only to cancel and pause it. I welcome the recent announcement that a new hospital has been included in the latest Scottish Government Budget, but I will work to make sure they keep their word and deliver in the years ahead.

Part of my role at Holyrood has been holding the government to account on this issue, and I will continue to push for clarity on exactly what scale the government has planned for the replacement eye hospital. SNP Ministers have reneged on promises regarding the eye hospital before and that this has been going on for the guts of ten years is scandalous and demonstrative of the ineptitude of successive health ministers in Scotland.

Having visited the eye pavilion with me, it is therefore my sincere hope that the Cabinet Secretary, Neil Grey, appreciates the magnitude of this situation, and I will be seeking a meeting urgently to ascertain exactly what the plans are moving forward to get the project back on track.

I will continue to fight alongside the campaigners for a new hospital which is desperately needed and must be delivered as soon as possible – residents across Lothian deserve nothing less.

On a final note, I would like to pay tribute to the campaigners who have over many years continues to work to make their voices heard over what is such an important issue to the people of the Lothians and beyond. It is because of their passion and commitment that we are able to raise issues like this at all and make a real difference. Until I see the turf cutting for the new hospital, be assured I will continue to monitor and lobby the Scottish Government and NHS Lothian for the new hospital to be urgently progressed.

Can I take this opportunity to wish Evening News readers a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.

Miles Briggs is a Conservative MSP for Lothian