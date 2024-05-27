Facing a new era, starting with Taylor- Cammy Day

Cammy Day, leader of City of Edinburgh Council

While it’s a love story with Taylor Swift here in Edinburgh, we’re also encouraging people to be in their responsible era.

​Taking to the stage in front of some 220,000 Swifties, Taylor will be greeted with a warm Scottish welcome for three nights in Murrayfield. These are the only Scottish dates in the “Eras” tour which is Scotland’s biggest-selling stadium show. It’s a testament to the global appeal that the capital commands, that the biggest and best artists in the world choose to perform here.

We do, of course, want everyone to enjoy themselves, but also be respectful of those in the local area. The Scottish Rugby Union website already has information to make sure you can come prepared to “shake it off”. Are you ready for it?

While the undeniable success of our events industry and being a world-renowned festival city is something to be celebrated, I’m clear that we need to strike a balance with the needs of our residents, communities, businesses and visitors.

One way we can do this is to introduce a visitor levy, which would present a major opportunity for us to generate millions of pounds in additional revenue to support, sustain and develop the city and this visitor economy – just as so many other major cities do so successfully.

With MSPs debating the third and final stage, of the Visitor Levy Bill in Holyrood tomorrow, I look forward to progressing our plans further and keeping Edinburgh on track to become the first city in Scotland to introduce it.

Did you know that 91 per cent of travel emissions in the UK are caused by road traffic? That’s why creating a better connected, environmentally friendly transport system is a must. The Low Emission Zone enforcement starts on Saturday (1 June), from when we’ll start issuing fines to those vehicles which don’t meet the emission standards.

I’m fully committed to cleaner, greener transport, and improved air quality in our city but, as we look to progress projects such as the north-south tram line or our city centre transformation, it’s clear we need more support from the Scottish and UK Governments if we are to make these projects stack up.

Speaking of the UK Government, it was in the pouring rain outside Number 10, and with Labour's 1997 election anthem playing in the background that Rishi Sunak announced that a general election would take place on 4 July.

Edinburgh remains the worst funded local authority in Scotland but, despite this, we continue to deliver our exciting proposals to develop and support our great city – and to deliver on our commitments of facing into the climate crisis, tackling poverty and getting the basics right for the people of Edinburgh.