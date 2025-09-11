Facing up to new art and culture challenge

Ian Murray and new Culture department colleague Lisa Nandy

After an eventful weekend, I was back to work on Monday morning getting on with my new ministerial roles.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

My new appointment sees me as Minister of State at both the Department for Culture, Media and Sport and the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology, working with Lisa Nandy and Liz Kendall, both brilliant colleagues who are determined to deliver for the country.

I’m gutted to be leaving the Scotland office but I'm really proud of what we achieved over the past year at the Scotland Office, including the £10 billion frigate deal with Norway, the £750 million national supercomputer at the University of Edinburgh, the largest budget settlement for the Scottish Government in the history of devolution, GB Energy in Aberdeen, saving the Harland and Wolff shipyards and hundreds of shipbuilding jobs, the Brand Scotland campaign which took us to Southeast Asia, the US and Germany, and putting the Scotland Office back into the service of ordinary working Scots.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I’d like to thank my whole team and everyone who worked with us or met with us over the past year to make these extraordinary achievements possible. We could not have done it without you.

But new challenges now lie ahead at these new departments, and I’m already enjoying working with new colleagues to deliver for the country in two really important areas.

I’ve always emphasised the importance of culture. In Edinburgh, with our world-famous festivals and renowned institutions like the Filmhouse, we know the huge importance of culture not only to our economy but also to the fabric of life.

Across the UK, the creative industries employ 2.4 million people and contribute £124 billion to the economy. The Labour government has already done much to ensure that they get the support they need to thrive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These industries are one of the eight high-growth sectors which are the focus of the government’s Industrial Strategy, which was unveiled over the summer before Parliament went on recess.

The creative industries sector plan, a key pillar of the Industrial Strategy, will support the UK’s cultural landscape over the next 10 years, investing in research and development in the sector and supporting trade and exports to ensure that their success can be spread across the world.

Meanwhile, in the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology, important work is being done on online safety laws, artificial intelligence and supporting UK research.

Just this week, the Government announced new measures to toughen the Online Safety Act by putting stricter legal requirements on tech companies to hunt down and remove material that encourages or assists serious self-harm. We do not want our children to be exposed to this material online or anywhere, and I’m glad the Government is taking robust action in this area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Separately, critical work is being done to ensure artifical intelligence can thrive safely here in the UK. British AI companies alone now contribute £11.8 billion to the economy, while 86,000 people are employed in the sector across the country. The sector is unlocking new growth which will benefit communities through jobs and investment.