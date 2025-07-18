Failure to keep city clean giving encouragement to vandals
While the responsibility of a callous minority, Edinburgh City Council’s failure to keep things clean and repaired to a decent standard gives tacit encouragement. The setts on Victoria Street are a case in point. It may be one of the most photographed in Scotland, but all those visitors and residents go home with pictures of beautiful buildings around a pockmarked tarmac carriageway with “temporary” repairs that remain for years.
Thanks to your Conservative councillors the local authority now has a graffiti removal team. We pushed for this because ignoring graffiti means it increases. Businesses need help with specialist techniques to tackle it on historic buildings, and it covers many publicly owned areas.
Money for this, road and pavement repairs, and action on street cleansing, under the banner “Pride in our City”, was a condition for allowing the Labour Administration’s budget to pass when ours didn’t secure the necessary votes. However, it seems that much more work is necessary.
I’ve written in this column before about the need for Police Scotland to up its officer numbers in the capital to give us a fair share and the resources to tackle the “broken windows” issues that lead to greater crime and disorder.
I’ve also written about the council owned sculpture “Body and Soul” left to gather graffiti and fill with water and rubbish in Hunter Square. It is still there – under another temporary protective cover – and remains an icon of neglect of our Old Town.
Police Scotland successfully finding the criminals responsible for this attack on Edinburgh businesses would be a good start to resolving these problems.
But the answer is an approach from all our public agencies to cleaning things immediately and keeping them that way. Experience around the world shows well maintained and clean streets psychologically encourage wider public respect and buy in to civic pride.
Iain Whyte is Conservative group leader on Edinburgh City Council