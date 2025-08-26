Fair fares and cleaner air: lasting benefits of Green policies

From September 1 peak rail fares in Scotland will end (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

From September 1 peak rail fares in Scotland will be history. This is fantastic news for commuters, families and visitors, especially here in Edinburgh where the cost of travelling to and from the city has been unfairly high for far too long.

For decades people have been punished simply for travelling when they need to. A morning train into the capital can cost eye-watering sums compared to the very same journey later in the day. That isn’t fair, and has pushed people into using congestion causing cars, adding to pollution on our already busy roads.

Scrapping peak fares changes that. It means a fair price for everyone, no matter when you travel. It means hundreds of pounds saved every year for regular commuters and it makes it easier for people across Scotland to come and enjoy all that Edinburgh has to offer, from its world-class culture to its local shops and restaurants. That’s good for our economy and great for our city.

But this policy is about more than money in people’s pockets, it is about the planet too. Transport is Scotland’s biggest source of climate-wrecking pollution and cars are the worst offender. Every time someone chooses the train over driving, our air gets cleaner and our climate targets come closer to being achieved. If we are serious about building a fairer, Greener Scotland, we need public transport to be the affordable, obvious choice.

And let’s be clear about how this change came about. When the Scottish Greens entered government in 2021, scrapping peak fares was a Green priority, one we fought hard to deliver. After a hugely popular trial of the policy over a challenging 11 months, the SNP abandoned it, only to bring it back following anger from commuters, trade unions and campaigners. The truth is simple: this is a Green win, delivered because we insisted on it and the public loved it.

People across Edinburgh and the rest of Scotland will feel the benefits from day one. Fairer fares, cheaper commutes, more visitors, cleaner air and progress towards our climate goals. That is what happens when Greens are at the table, pushing for policies that put people and planet before party politics and clickbait headlines. The scrapping of peak fares should be the beginning, not the end. Scotland deserves a public transport system that is affordable, reliable and fully fit for a net zero future. The Scottish Greens will keep fighting to make that vision a reality.

Lorna Slater is Scottish Green Party co-leader