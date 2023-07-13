Fancy a Little Black Dress? I should Coco - Fiona Duff

Models Shannon Summers, Grace Dempsey and Joshua Cairns pose outside the National Museum of Scotland ahead of the opening of Beyond the Little Black Dress

My friend and I walked around looking at some of the most lovely creations from designers all over the world. A dress designed for Princess Margaret was beautiful, and who would have guessed that she had such a tiny waist? Mind you I think she was a teeny tot anyway. The desire to snaffle one or two of the dresses was quickly quashed as I realised that my handbag wasn’t large enough.

For some reason looking at all the designs got us on to talking about how people rarely wear black to funerals these days. I think it might be because before Coco Channel came up with the idea that the devil’s own dye would make a good choice for a dress for women to wear to cocktail parties it was a colour that us females would keep for mourning. Of course, these days it’s the go-to for whenever we can’t really decide what to wear or what might clash when worn together. Guilty as charged on that one. m’Lud.

Anyway, I am off to visit a friend at the weekend and suppose I should pack something apart from jeans as we are going out on Saturday night. I don’t think that it is a particularly smart place, and eyebrowns might be raised a tad if I was to enter wearing an LBD and a few strings of chunky pearls. More of a ‘nae trainers’ dress code I reckon, although considering most sports shoes cost more than any other footwear I don’t really understand that.