Fantastic result for Edinburgh Giants team - Angus Robertson

The Betfred wheelchair challenge cup

The Giants are an inclusive Sports Club for adults and young people of all genders who live with disabilities. The club offers sporting and exercise opportunities focused on physical and mental well-being and team building.

Recently, and just one year since launching the club, Edinburgh Giants participated in their first-ever Challenge Trophy one-day event. Fifteen teams participated in the group stages, with the winner of each group and the highest second-place finisher qualifying for the semi-finals.

With the Giants winning all four of their group matches against Rochdale (12-0), Hereford (18-11), Woodland (28-4) and Salford (22-0) respectively, they faced up against the winners and reigning champions of the past four competitions, Gravesend Dynamite. The Giants ended Gravesend’s winning streak 12-8, reaching the final against the Hereford Harriers.

While the Giants missed out on competition victory by a single point, they showed fantastic sportsmanship and, clearly, huge potential. Proud club founder and coach Martyn Gill and his team of Calum Davidson, Caydn Thomson, Sarah Devlin, Connor Blackmore, Mark Robertson, John Willans, Olivia Fulton, Cassandra Cooper and David Hill collected their finalist medals from Rugby Football League’s Wheelchair Manager, Martyn Coyd OBE.