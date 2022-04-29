Squirrels are just as important as humans (Picture: Glyn Kirk/AFP via Getty Images)

This might sound a bit odd at first, however, if I told you it makes a nice little window snack for the squirrels, you’ll see why.

My friend, like me, loves squirrels (despite some saying they’re vermin). They are so incredibly cute. She said when they start licking it off the window it’s hilarious!

I love to see their little paws when they pick up a nut to have a munch on, and can only imagine how cute it is to see them go nuts for the peanut butter on the window.

My children find squirrels adorable and so we’ve been making sure the squirrel family that lives near us get two square meals a day. The smearing of peanut butter on the window can be a bit messy and with a lot of cleaning on my hands already, I decided to adopt the peanut butter dish.

I use wooden pegs and roll them in peanut butter for them instead. It’s hilarious when they come into the garden, pick up a peanut butter lolly-pop and all have a little afternoon snack.

The boys find it adorable and it teaches them kindness. For those who don’t love the little bushy-tailed bouncers so much, I hope that you can see them for the beautiful animals they are.