Festival can’t be international if African artists denied visas - Steve Cardownie

Underbelly Director Ed Bartlam

The heavy hand of ill-judged bureaucracy has unfortunately been keenly felt by one of The Fringe’s prominent promoters. Underbelly was forced to cancel one of it’s shows because two cast members were refused visas by the UK Home Office.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Circus Boabab are a collective of young artists from Guinea and the diaspora. They were due to perform their show “Ye!” which “explores global warming pollution and power over a rare resource: water” and was scheduled to take place at Underbelly’s Circus Hub or at least it would have – until the Home Office intervened and put paid to that.

Apparently two performers out of the troupe of 13, all aged between 18 and 30, were denied visas because they did not have bank accounts despite the company proving that return flight tickets had been purchased for everybody.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This prompted Underbelly Director, Ed Bartlam, to highlight the situation when he addressed the audience at their Launch Show last Thursday.

After stating that “unfortunately, we had the wonderful Circus Boabob show cancelled at the last minute this year because their visas weren’t approved” he posed the pertinent question: “How can this festival hope to be international if the UK is preventing access to any continent other than the USA, Europe, Australia and New Zealand?”

His fellow Director, Charlie Wood, told me yesterday that this had happened before where genuine artists were denied entry from Africa in particular, forcing the cancellation of shows.

Far be it from me to suggest that there seems to be a trend here – but some jobsworths in the Home Office need to take a good look at themselves.