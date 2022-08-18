Festival Fringe fun can also be demanding - Karen Koren

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Late 'n' Live at the Gilded Balloon in Edinburgh

The heat was beginning a get a bit much, I don’t think I have ever been through a Fringe that has been as sunny and hot – global warming has come to Scotland. It certainly helped the mood and atmosphere for the first half of the Fringe.

Having said that I have never known a Fringe that has been as difficult as this one is. Partly because of the long break due to covid since the last festival and people not going out. We are busy and the whole of Edinburgh is buzzing, however, one of the most difficult parts of these past few weeks has been employing a whole new team and trying to teach these fledglings how the festival works. In the past we had returning staff year on year and there was support – now they are so new that it feels like we are starting again.

As well as this and from a more personal perspective, a very close friend died from cancer the day before the festival started. The loss of my best friend is hard enough to bear but trying to be in control of huge festival programme magnifies the sadness. I met Janet in the early 80’s and she was the one who encouraged me to start the Gilded Balloon, she was friendly with the new wave of alternative comedians of the time and together we started a show called Late’n’Live, which is still going today.

Janet ran Late’n’Live in the early years in Gilded Balloon Cowgate and she went on to start a small venue in south London called the East Dulwich Tavern. I will miss her more than I can say and thank her for all her love and support over the years.

