That’s why, in this challenging recovery time for the culture sector, it is really good news that they have received a boost with new funding from the Scottish Government. Some £1.8 million is being allocated from the Expo Fund by Creative Scotland to boost the events, nationally and internationally. The fund was set up originally in 2007 to support Edinburgh’s festivals and Hogmanay, but has since been widened with more than £30 million being allocated by the national arts agency.

The biggest support goes to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society, which is getting £550,000, with £130,000 going to the Edinburgh Art Festival, £85,000 to the Edinburgh International Book Festival, £100,000 to the Edinburgh International Festival, £59,000 to the Edinburgh International Film Festival, £100,000 to the Edinburgh Jazz & Blues Festival, and £120,000 to the Edinburgh Science Festival. Meanwhile, the major annual Edinburgh Hogmanay will receive £130,000; Imaginate – Edinburgh International Children’s Festival is getting £130,000; and the Scottish International Story Festival receives £120,000.

In Glasgow, the funding boost includes £101,000 for Celtic Connections, £75,000 for the Glasgow International Festival, and £100,000 will be shared by the new entrants, Glasgow Film Festival and Sonica.

The Expo Fund has made a huge difference in recent years, including the showcasing of Scottish theatre, music and dance. Edinburgh Fringe Society chief executive Shona McCarthy said: “Support from the Scottish Government’s Expo Fund has been vital in supporting Scottish artists performing at the Fringe, through the Made in Scotland programme. For the performers and companies who form this popular strand of work, this funding allows them the opportunity to be recognised, and develop their careers, with many benefitting from onward touring opportunities.”

The benefits brought to the arts and culture sector in Scotland are replicated across Edinburgh’s festivals. Julia Amour, who is director of umbrella body Festivals Edinburgh, said: “By providing the means to enhance the showcase of Scottish talent on our unparalleled international platforms, the Scottish Government’s Festivals Expo Fund opens up a world of opportunity for our country’s artists and thinkers, plugging them into a global network eager to programme their work – and thus providing them with an increased livelihood and Scotland with a creative contemporary profile.”

Decisions about the allocation of the funding are made by culture body Creative Scotland. Its chief executive Iain Munro was quite right to highlight the importance of the support at this financially challenging time, saying: “Scotland is known across the globe for its outstanding array of world-class festivals. The Expo Fund is vital in raising the international profile of these festivals and enabling them to enhance their programmes through exciting and innovative co-productions and collaborations.”

I’m particularly pleased that Scotland’s new culture minister Christina McKelvie is as strong a supporter of the arts as her predecessor Neil Gray. Noting recent years had been challenging for the sector, she said: “Scotland’s major festivals are a wonderful showcase for the extraordinary range of artistic talent we have in this country. The Expo Fund not only helps to support performances at home, but enables artists to find new audiences further afield.”

The Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society is one of the organisations to receive substantial funding (Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Scotland’s festivals are of huge importance at home and abroad. It is really important that the Scottish Government is continuing to support the culture recovery.

