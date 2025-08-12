Festival launches sign language service

The 2025 Edinburgh Deaf Festival is a vibrant showcase for British Sign Language performances of all kinds, including comedy and drama. But the festival is accessible to hearing as well as deaf audiences. The festival run by Deaf Action, the world's oldest deaf charity, is on until August 17 and welcomes hearing as well as deaf audiences. Pictured centre is actor, writer, director and festival Creative Programmer Nadia Nadarajah, on left is Deaf Action CEO Philip Gerrard, and on the right is Festival Co-ordinator Lucy Horton (Picture: Colin Hattersley)

The Edinburgh Deaf Festival has launched an Interpreter and Captioners Request Service to increase access to performances across its August programme.

The new service enables audiences to request British Sign Language (BSL) interpretation or live captioning for specific events when booking, extending provision beyond shows that already have these features scheduled.

The festival celebrates deaf artists and work reflecting deaf culture through theatre, comedy, cabaret, exhibitions, family activities and workshops. Many events are presented in BSL or include captioning as standard, and the new request system means more of the programme can be made accessible on demand. This flexibility supports the festival’s aim of welcoming a wider audience and ensuring equal opportunities for participation.

Led by a dedicated team, the event forms part of Edinburgh’s wider festival landscape. It offers a platform for creative expression rooted in lived experience, with opportunities for audiences to connect directly with performers. Networking and discussion sessions encourage collaboration between artists, community groups and industry professionals, strengthening representation and visibility.

By embedding accessibility through measures like the Interpreter and Captioners Request Service, the festival addresses barriers that may have limited attendance in previous years. This approach aligns with a long-term goal of ensuring that access is integral to programming rather than treated as an optional addition.

It also reflects a commitment to embedding deaf culture within the city’s annual cultural calendar, positioning the festival as both a celebration of creativity and a driver of inclusive practice. As the event continues to grow, these initiatives will help deliver an accessible and representative cultural experience for audiences across the city.

