Festival returns with Multistory  fun experience - Karen Koren

The Fun Box 'Wild West Show'

Looking forward to a busy Festival season with the weather holding as much as possible. Even though the stage is outdoor with Edinburgh Castle as its backdrop, there is shelter in the floor below, where street food and beverages will be served by the brilliant Pitt Street Market.

There are over 20 shows at Multistory over the Festival, including the Traverse Theatre presenting lunchtime theatre, A Play a Pie and a Pint; there will be Aye Elvis written by Morna Young and performed by Joyce Falconer from River City.

The other play is Chic Murray: A Funny Place For a Window, written by Stuart Hepburn and played by Dave Anderson. On the last day of his life Chic looks back on the ups and downs, triumphs and tragedies of his glittering but flawed career.

Dance Base’s contribution to the programme is varied with Indian dancers, the only classical Indian dance company in Scotland, based in Edinburgh. Their show is Shivas Camino, which is a world premiere for Multistory. The dance they will be performing shows how Celtic music and rhythms can coexist with south Indian percussive dance.

Captivate Theatre is an Edinburgh theatre company celebrating the best local talent the city has to offer. Captivate have been presenting musical theatre at the Fringe over the last decade, with students and schools, giving opportunities to learn theatre skills. This Fringe they are presenting Sunshine on Leith – the feelgood Scottish musical featuring the music of the Proclaimers, that everyone should come and enjoy.

The last shows in the evening are various with Fred MacAulay & Friends, Fred compering a stand-up show with some of his favourite comics, including Shappi Khorsandi, Nish Kumar, Des Clarke, Maisie Adam and loads more. Jason Byrne is doing four nights and I know that he will have the audience in stitches.

Shooglenifty will be providing great Scottish music and then there is Alice Rabbit’s Aye-Cons.

Also in the final week, Leah McRae from BBC’s River City will be presenting her show My Big Fat, Fabulous Diary.