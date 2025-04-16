Festivals summit celebrates culture, collaboration and community

The Edinburgh Science Festival will finish this weekend having hosted 115 events across 30 venues

Later this month Edinburgh will host the 2025 European Festivals Association (EFA) Arts Festival Summit. This event will bring together festival representatives, policymakers and cultural partners from around Europe for a four-day, in-person exchange about the arts and their role in society.

Co-hosted by the Edinburgh International Festival, Festivals Edinburgh and Edinburgh City Council, this year’s summit offers a unique opportunity for the European festivals community to collaborate and work more closely together. Edinburgh is home to 11 major international festivals that take place throughout the year contributing to the city’s well-earned reputation as the world’s festival city.

Currently the Edinburgh Science Festival is underway. As the world’s first and largest celebration of science, it will finish this weekend having hosted 115 events across 30 venues. I’m always very impressed with the interactive exhibits, workshops and shows designed to make science fun and accessible for children.

Next is the Edinburgh International Children’s Festival in May, followed by the Edinburgh Jazz and Blues Festival in July and of course, the grand month of August. With preparations for the summer festivals already in full swing, it’s clear that our cultural calendar is packed with dynamic events.

However, these festivals are about much more than performances and exhibitions, they are powerful drivers of community engagement, cultural exchange and economic growth. The summit will delve into how Edinburgh’s festivals have helped shape the city's global reputation, how they continue to define its identity today and how they can support our city into the future both economically and socially.

One theme of the summit will be the development of the EFFE Seal for Festival Cities and Regions – with the council as one of its seven founding members – as a European community where knowledge is exchanged, and produced, about the role of festivals in their local areas. With the council continually working to balance the needs of residents, visitors and businesses while keeping the spirit of the festival city alive, this international community can become a valuable resource for sharing insights and developing pan-national initiatives.

While I take great pride in how Edinburgh’s dedication to supporting its festivals has become a model for cities around the world, I also believe that we should continually look to learn from others. This is especially important at this moment in time because Edinburgh’s success story is not without its challenges. The summit will look at the hurdles faced in maintaining its festival culture. Rising costs, accommodation, environmental concerns, and the pressure to evolve in an ever-changing international landscape all present challenges. These are issues many festivals and their host locations across the globe are grappling with, and I’m confident the summit will provide an invaluable space for sharing solutions, strategies and ideas that ensure festivals thrive, not just survive.

Ultimately the summit is not just a celebration of Edinburgh’s cultural landscape, it’s a recognition of the transformative power of festivals. As Edinburgh continues to lead by example, this summit serves as a reminder of the critical role arts festivals play in shaping the future of our societies, celebrating diversity and nurturing creativity.

​Val Walker is Culture and Communities Committee Convener on Edinburgh City Council