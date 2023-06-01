Fi, the builder can she fix it, no she can’t - Fiona Duff

Finding a plumber for a domestic dilemma is almost impossible just now

I mean have you tried to pin down a joiner or an electrician recently? I thought that the answer to this would be to go on a course myself – you know the sort of thing. I could learn how to use a drill, unlock a U-bend or re-wire a light.

The husband of a friend of mine did exactly this. When he retired as a university lecturer he did a plumbing course as he was sick and tired of things going wrong and feeling unable to do anything.

He didn’t seem to be the most practical man to me, but now he doesn’t need to call out a plumber when something in that department goes kaput.

Mind you, I am still not convinced that I would give him a call if I had a blockage in my downpipe.

It does make me think that so many of us study things at university and college which are of no practical use in our later lives. I mean where did sociology get me, or indeed history and politics?

I don’t think that woodwork and cookery are even taught in schools these days, but they are a lot more use to us than algebra or Latin. Unless you want to go on to be a teacher of classics or maths, and pass on this information to the next generation.

I have another friend (yes, honestly I do!), who seems to do a night class every couple of years

As well as her day job she is now a fabulous jewellery maker and a brilliant cook. Not for her sitting on the sofa watching Coronation Street of an evening when she can be bashing out a piece of silver to make something quite beautiful for her friends to wear.

But then again, I do like sitting on my sofa watching television. For goodness sake there is just so much to choose from these days.