Fill your Christmas with laughter and joy

Television on, wine poured, scorecards in hand – it can only mean one thing: the Strictly Come Dancing final, and Christmas is just around the corner.

I’ve absolutely loved this year’s series, and I was over the moon to see Chris McCausland take the crown.

His triumph on the dance floor took me back to the 2004 So You Think You’re Funny? when Chris was a contestant and reached the final.

He shared the stage with the likes of Russell Kane, Zoe Lyons and the late, great Sean Lock, who compered. Chris brought the house down with his comedy back then, and he did it again this weekend with his dancing.

So proud of Chris, he has certainly been on a journey and there will be no looking back for him now. Bravo, Chris!

Speaking of So You Think You’re Funny? This year’s winner Alana Jackson has announced some work-in-progress shows for 2025.

Catch her at the Glasgow International Comedy Festival and at the Pleasance in London.

I have no doubt that Alana is on track for an incredible career. Who knows, maybe one day she’ll be stepping onto the Strictly dance floor herself!

Make sure to buy a ticket to see one of the country’s brightest rising stars before she makes it big, or why not treat a friend to a ticket for Christmas? Tickets to a comedy show are a great gift for anyone to receive. Remember that laughter is universal!

The Big Comedy Roadshow is a guaranteed crowd-pleaser, with a line-up of comedians from Taskmaster, Live at the Apollo and more hitting stages across the country next spring.

You’ll recognise May’s headliner Jayde Adams from her appearance on Strictly Come Dancing too! For your political pal, Mhairi Black is also touring next year. Politics Isn’t For Me is a darkly humorous eye-opening show, where Mhairi pulls back the curtain on her time spent in Westminster.

Tickets are selling like hot mince pies, so I’d recommend booking quickly! Whatever you choose to do this festive season, I wish you a wonderful time filled with laughter and joy. And I hope, like Chris and Alana, your Christmas is an absolute winner!