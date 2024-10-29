Final farewell to Outlander - Angus Robertson

Outlander, starring Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe

All good things come to an end, which is a huge disappoint-ment for fans of the hit TV series ‘Outlander’, after filming ended on the eighth and final series.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The historical drama based on the novels by Diana Gabaldon has starred Sam Heughan and Catriona Balfe since its inception over a decade ago and won legions of fans around the world.

Outlander’s show runner Mathew B Roberts has paid tribute to Scotland: “As I say goodbye to Scotland, hopefully not for the last time, it feels like I’m leaving more than just a location.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Film, TV, and literature play a role in inspiring visitors to come to Scotland. They help to showcase Scotland, particularly to our overseas visitors.

One in five visitors (19 per cent) said that film, TV or literature was a source of inspiration. This rose to 36 per cent for European visitors and 37 per cent for long haul visitors.

Over 30 different films and 20 different books and authors have been cited by visitors who have been surveyed. This showed that a breadth of film, TV, and literature provided a source of inspiration to visit Scotland with Outlander among the leading draws.

Outlander has also played a standout role in the recent growth of the Scottish screen sector which is fast heading towards becoming a billion pound annual industry.

We owe a huge debt of gratitude to everyone involved in helping deliver the eight series of Outlander and wish everyone well who has contributed so much to its success.